Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.
