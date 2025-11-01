Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSFGet Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Idorsia

Idorsia Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

About Idorsia

(Get Free Report)

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

