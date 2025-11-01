Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.9167.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 315.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after buying an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4,497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

