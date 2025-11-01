Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.5451 and last traded at $0.5550. 1,228,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 371,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5634.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 1.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

