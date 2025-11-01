State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 973 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kadant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,490,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kadant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Kadant by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 114,732 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock opened at $275.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 9.39. Kadant Inc has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.66.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

