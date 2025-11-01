Wedbush Expects Lower Earnings for Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HURN. Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $164.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $432.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,199 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,860,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,942.03. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,180.56. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,979 shares of company stock worth $2,762,076. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.