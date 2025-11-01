Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $509.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.60). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 153,556 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 86,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 292.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

