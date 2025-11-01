NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 296,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,138,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

NOVONIX Trading Down 12.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

