Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,400,000 after buying an additional 145,524 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after buying an additional 604,337 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.1%

CRUS stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $136.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,925.26. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.