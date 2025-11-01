State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,695,000 after buying an additional 365,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 560,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $31,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ROIV opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 118,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $2,020,211.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,674,600.54. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,228,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,447,638. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

