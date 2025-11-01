Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.1950 and last traded at $111.1950. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 6.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

