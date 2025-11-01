INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 64 and last traded at GBX 64. 335,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 244,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of INSPECS Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.05. The stock has a market cap of £65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46.

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. INSPECS Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that INSPECS Group plc will post 5.5500982 EPS for the current year.

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

