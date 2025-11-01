Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.4812. Approximately 2,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.2458.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Stories

