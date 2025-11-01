State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,072 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Terex by 128.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Terex by 65.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 6.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Terex by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

