Archrock, Inc. $AROC Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 217.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

