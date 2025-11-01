State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 49.7% in the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.27. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,138. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lin Wei sold 2,160 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $98,971.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,692.98. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $8,456,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

