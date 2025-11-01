Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,058.68. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $91,569. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

