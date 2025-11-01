Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Here’s Why

Idw Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 3,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,138% from the average session volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Idw Media Stock Down 13.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Idw Media had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

Idw Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

