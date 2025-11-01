State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,355 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 204,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bloom Burton upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,088.32. This represents a 44.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.