2,485 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $36,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $153.86.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,377,523 shares of company stock worth $400,284,076 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $161.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

