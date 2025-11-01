Atria Investments Inc Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 179,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FESM stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

