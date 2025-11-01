Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.63 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

