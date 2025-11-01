Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 321.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,456,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.