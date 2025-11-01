Atria Investments Inc Has $6.15 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
