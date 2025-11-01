Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $406.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

