Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. $YY

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of JOYY by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,312,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 936,841 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 34.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in JOYY by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

JOYY Stock Down 0.7%

YY opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.