Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Bolthouse Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bolthouse Investments LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.3% of Bolthouse Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bolthouse Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,096,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,956,055,000 after buying an additional 234,108 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 561,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8%

AVGO opened at $369.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

