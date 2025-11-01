Atria Investments Inc Buys 131 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $29,538,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,308.16 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,308.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,406.15.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

