Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Allstate by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 577.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

