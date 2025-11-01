Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $400,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.12.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.