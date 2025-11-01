Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,178 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.5% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $369.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

