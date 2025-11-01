Amalgamated Bank Sells 908 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.35 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

