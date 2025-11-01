Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,468 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

