Spire Wealth Management Sells 660 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,322,741 shares of company stock valued at $556,959,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $210.05 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.64 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

