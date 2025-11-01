CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 156,840 shares of company stock valued at $75,350,186 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.78.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $543.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of -456.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

