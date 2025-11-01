Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $213.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.46. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

