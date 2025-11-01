Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.82.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

