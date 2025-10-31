Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 255,385 Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 $HYAC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 98,793 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HYAC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of HYAC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is based in New York.

