Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $64.36

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.3636.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KB Home and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KB Home by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in KB Home by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KB Home by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

