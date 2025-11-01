Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 3.4%

Aeries Technology stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Aeries Technology has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.36.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Webb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,012,966 shares in the company, valued at $658,427.90. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $64,270. Company insiders own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

