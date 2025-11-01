Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUW) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALFUW opened at $0.41 on Friday. Centurion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

