Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.16. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 75,526 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

