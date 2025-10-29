What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for OSBC FY2025 Earnings?

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $979.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

