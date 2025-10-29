TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $54.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $70,035.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,249.18. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wajid Ali acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $208,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,252. This represents a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,477 shares of company stock worth $2,867,405. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

