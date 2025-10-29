Onespan (OSPN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $58.1810 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Onespan has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Onespan in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner acquired 2,200 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,294.40. This trade represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Capers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,204.58. This trade represents a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Onespan by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,030,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 181,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Onespan by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 528,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onespan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Onespan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 257,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

