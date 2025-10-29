Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $60.6720 million for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEAV opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $538.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $106,952.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 338,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,316.16. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $71,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,357.50. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,179 shares of company stock worth $825,403. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Weave Communications by 40.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

