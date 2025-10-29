Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of M/I Homes FY2025 Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $15.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.75. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

M/I Homes stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

