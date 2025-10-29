Stifel Canada Predicts Integra Resources FY2025 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $2.69 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $454.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Integra Resources by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

