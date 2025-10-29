Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in V2X by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of V2X by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of V2X by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000,050. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at $417,600,052.20. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

V2X Price Performance

VVX opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V2X has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

