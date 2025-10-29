GWN Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $678.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.66 and its 200 day moving average is $701.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

