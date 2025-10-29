Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 41,383 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile



Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

